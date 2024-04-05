EC seeks report from Punjab higher education department over Punjabi University recruitment process

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C has sought a report from the state higher education department over the ongoing faculty recruitment process at Punjabi University. A view of Punjabi University in Patiala.

The action comes after the Punjabi University’s Teacher Association (PUTA), filed a written complaint with the EC alleging violation of the model code of conduct. Punjab votes on June 1.

In their complaint, the association has alleged that the vice-chancellor is trying to complete the recruitment process of teaching faculty before his (VC) three-year contract expires on April 25 and all this was happening when the model code of conduct (MCC) was in place.

“Throughout his tenure of 34 months, no teaching posts were advertised till March 9, 2024. Given that the next academic session will commence after three months, the urgency to fill these positions during the MCC is raising questions about the administration’s motive,” PUTA alleged in their complaint.

The association further said that the university registrar, in an order issued on March 19, had already stated that there would be no fresh recruitment so long as MCC was in place.

Reacting to the allegations, V-C Prof Arvind said that posts were advertised on March 9 and 16, respectively, before the MCC kicked in. “We have already replied to the higher education department with the advertisements published in the newspapers. Complainants are trying to misguid the government and election commission,” he said.

Sibin C acknowledged that a complaint in this regard has been received, and his office was waiting for a reply from the higher education department.

“We will (first) look into the report by the higher education department, and action, if any, will be taken thereafter,” he said.