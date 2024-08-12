 ECI team on 2-day visit to Haryana from today - Hindustan Times
ECI team on 2-day visit to Haryana from today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 12, 2024 08:16 AM IST

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, will, on Monday, start a two-day visit to Haryana where assembly elections are due this October.

Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu along with other officers will accompany the CEC.

According to Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal, the ECI team will review election preparations in a meeting with representatives of political parties, district election officers, and senior officers in the state on August 12.

On August 13, the ECI team will give guidelines to enforcement agencies to enhance monitoring and vigilance across the state. The commission will hold meetings with the chief secretary, director general of police, administrative secretaries, and senior police officers to review other poll-related arrangements.

Earlier, in a July 31 letter, the ECI had issued directions to Haryana chief secretary regarding transfer of officers directly connected with election duties and posted in home districts.

The term of the current 90-member Haryana legislative assembly is set to end on November 3, 2024.

Story Saved
