ED attaches 14-crore assets of former principal secy to ex-Haryana CM Hooda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets in the form of nine immovable properties and about ₹14.06 crore deposited in bank accounts belonging to former Haryana IAS officer, ML Tayal and his family under the Provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Act. The ED had initiated money laundering investigations on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the CBI, Chandigarh. (HT File)

As per a July 7 ED statement, the provisional attachment of assets and bank accounts was done on June 30.

The former IAS officer was booked by the CBI in a disproportionate assets case in 2017. A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in a court in 2024.

The ED in a statement said that provisionally attached property including two houses and seven apartments located in Chandigarh, New Delhi and Gurgaon. The ED had initiated money laundering investigations on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the CBI, Chandigarh.

The FIR alleged that Tayal who served as principal secretary to the then Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (from March 6, 2005 to October 31, 2009) and later as member in the Competition Commission of India (from November 30, 2009 to December 31, 2014) and his family members had amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. The check period was from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2014.

Subsequently, the ED initiated investigation into the financial affairs, income tax records and stock market dealings of the former IAS officer, his wife, Savita Tayal, and son Kartik Tayal. The ED investigation, as per a statement by the financial investigation agency, revealed that during the check period from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2014 the accused had acquired disproportionate assets worth about ₹14.06 crore using proceeds of crime generated through illegal gratification, the ED said in a statement.