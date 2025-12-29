ED files chargesheet against city realtor in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet in a money laundering case registered against city-based property dealer Ram Lal Chaudhary and his son, Amit Kumar. The matter has been listed before the ED special court for February 6 and summons have been issued to both individuals. Chaudhary used to stay in a shanty at Karsan Colony in Ram Darbar when he first came to Chandigarh in 1976 at the age of 19 (HT Photo)

The ED initiated this case following two multi-crore cheating cases registered against Chaudhary by the Chandigarh Police.

Following his arrest on November 12, 2021, for allegedly duping a Gurgaon resident of ₹5 crore under the guise of a real estate investment, police unearthed assets worth ₹135 crore owned by Chaudhary and his family.

The 68-year-old, who started off as a labourer, used to stay in a shanty at Karsan Colony in Ram Darbar when he first came to Chandigarh in 1976 at the age of 19 from Rajasthan. His entry into real estate significantly altered his fortunes; at the time of his arrest, he was the director of Orvis Developers in Mohali.

Investigations revealed the family owns a residence in Sector 46, Chandigarh, along with over 40 flats, agricultural land, and commercial sites and booths across Chandigarh and Mohali. The family also owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, including BMW 7 series, Mercedes, Audi Q7, Range Rover and Porsche.

As per officials, Chaudhary used to give high-interest loans and took signed blank affidavits as security that were later used to transfer property into his own name. He had a chequered past and had also been embroiled in a number of criminal cases. He was one of the accused in the infamous rape-on-wheels case registered in 2002. He was also arrested for the murder of his son’s live-in partner, who was a model. He was acquitted in both cases.

In 2005, he was booked in a drug-related case in Panchkula. Later in 2008, he was convicted and fined in a case of negligent driving in Manimajra, and was also booked for cheating in Mohali. A case of theft was also registered against him at the Rohini police station in Delhi.