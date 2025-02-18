{ED raid} 40.6-L cash, 1.61-cr jewellery recovered from BJP leader’s house, other locations

Days after conducting raids across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday revealed the recovery of unexplained cash amounting to ₹40.62 lakh, jewellery worth ₹1.61 crore, and other incriminating evidence. One of the key locations raided was the residence of BJP leader Niti Sen Bhatia in Panipat, Haryana. Former Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia, a close relative, was also present at the Panipat residence during the search. (HT File)

The operation, carried out on February 13 by the ED’s Jammu sub-zonal Office, lasted nearly 18 hours at Bhatia’s home in Model Town. Former Karnal BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia, a close relative, was also present at the Panipat residence during the search.

According to the ED, these raids were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of an investigation into a case involving Raees Ahmed Bhat and others. The case revolves around the illegal sale and diversion of Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) and the illicit profits generated from these activities.

Raids extend to Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR

In addition to Panipat, ED officials also searched premises in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, where Niti Sen Bhatia’s younger son, Neeraj Bhatia, owns M/s Vidit Healthcare, the manufacturer of a CBCS brand called Cocrex. Other locations linked to their business partners in Delhi-NCR were also raided.

Neeraj Bhatia was arrested last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for his alleged involvement in the case. However, he was later granted bail by the Jammu and Kashmir high court.

The ED’s investigation is based on an FIR registered by the NCB in Jammu, which identified Raees Ahmed Bhat as a key figure in the trafficking of CBCS—widely misused as an intoxicant by drug addicts.

Illegal cough syrup trade and financial trail

According to the ED, Cocrex, manufactured by M/s Vidit Healthcare, was illegally procured, diverted, and sold through shell companies, including M/s SS Industries, Faridabad (owned by Sumesh Sareen), NK Pharmaceuticals, Kansal Pharmaceuticals, and Kansal Industries (controlled by Niket Kansal and his family, based in Delhi).

Between 2018 and 2024, these entities purchased CBCS from Vidit Healthcare and were found to have engaged in unauthorised distribution. Many of these companies had their drug licences revoked by regulatory authorities, the agency said.

Between 2019 and 2025, NK Pharmaceuticals and its associates procured approximately 55 lakh bottles of CBCS, paying more than ₹20 crore to Vidit Healthcare. The ED suspects that these bottles were diverted to the open market, generating large amounts of illicit cash and bank transactions through these entities.

During the raid, the ED also tracked down Garv Bhambhari and Mamta Kansal (mother of Niket Kansal), who were absconding in the NCB case. The agency has shared their details with drug control authorities for further action.