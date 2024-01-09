close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED raids mining contractors in Panchkula in money-laundering case

ED raids mining contractors in Panchkula in money-laundering case

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Besides their houses in town’s Sector 4, the Enforcement Directorate searched their office in Sector 9 and mining sites at Rattewali village in the district

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided two houses and the office of mining contractors in Panchkula as part of a money-laundering investigation.

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was underway at the houses of mining contractors in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was underway at the houses of mining contractors in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The raid is underway at two houses in the town’s Sector 4 since morning. Sources said one of the houses belongs to Pardeep Goyal, the owner of Tirupati Mining Company, and the other house is of his partner, Gurpreet Singh.

ED team also searched the company’s office in Sector 9, Panchkula, and its mining sites at Rattewali village.

The ED team was accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The raids come a day after the ED arrested former INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh, 52, in Yamunanagar, after four days of searches at various locations.

