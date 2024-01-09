ED raids mining contractors in Panchkula in money-laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided two houses and the office of mining contractors in Panchkula as part of a money-laundering investigation. An Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was underway at the houses of mining contractors in Sector 4, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The raid is underway at two houses in the town’s Sector 4 since morning. Sources said one of the houses belongs to Pardeep Goyal, the owner of Tirupati Mining Company, and the other house is of his partner, Gurpreet Singh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ED team also searched the company’s office in Sector 9, Panchkula, and its mining sites at Rattewali village.

The ED team was accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The raids come a day after the ED arrested former INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh, 52, in Yamunanagar, after four days of searches at various locations.