close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED seizes 19 lakh cash, detects 115 bank accounts during raids in HSVP ‘scam’ case

ED seizes 19 lakh cash, detects 115 bank accounts during raids in HSVP ‘scam’ case

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2024 07:34 AM IST

A total of 20 locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana, Zirakpur in Mohali, Punjab and Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh were covered as part of the raids conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a statement

The ED on Wednesday said 19 lakh in cash and property documents were seized while 115 bank accounts were unearthed during searches in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in a money laundering case linked to the alleged fraud of 70 crore at the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), earlier known as HUDA.

The searches were launched on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Representational)
The searches were launched on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Representational)

The searches were launched on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A total of 20 locations in Chandigarh and Panchkula in Haryana, Zirakpur in Mohali, Punjab and Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh were covered as part of the raids conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said in a statement.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from an FIR filed by the Haryana Police to probe alleged irregularities in the HSVP which was earlier known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

According to the ED, a probe found that various people, firms and companies “fraudulently” availed government funds by “misusing” HSVP bank account from 2015 to 2019, leading to a financial loss of about 70 crore to the exchequer.

Government funds were repeatedly released in favour of the beneficiaries in suspected connivance with some officials of HSVP, it alleged.

“These beneficiaries were prima facie not related to any kind of regular services, investment or other financial activities of the department and record of these transactions was also not available with HSVP,” the ED said.

“It was found that various shell entities such as Unicity Constructions etc. had been incorporated and used by the beneficiaries for layering, rotation and usage of proceeds of crime for investment into various immovable properties and other expenses,” it said.

Documents related to immovable properties worth about 11 crore apart from cash of 19 lakh were seized during the searches.

As many as 115 bank accounts which are suspected to be involved in layering and rotation of proceeds of crime were also detected, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On