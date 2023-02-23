Edu dept launches public awareness drive to increase enrolment at govt schools

In a bid to increase enrolment at the government schools, the education department initiated a public awareness campaign in 19 education blocks across the district on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik flagging off the public awareness drive to increase enrolment at Ludhiana government schools/ (HT Photo)

The mobile van for the campaign was launched from the district administration complex with the deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik waving the green flag.

The campaign would inform the public in rural and urban areas about the various schemes and facilities at the government schools including mid-day meal, free uniforms, smart classes, and qualified teachers. The teachers and block master trainers (BMT) accompanying the van will address the public gathering at the designated places.

The campaign started under the state-wide push to increase enrollment at government schools and will cover all 19 education blocks between February 22 to 24.

Speaking of the initiative, district education officer (DEO, elementary) Baldev Singh said the “Padho Punjab Padhao Punjab” teams will motivate the parents to enrol their children in government schools. He added that the local-level gatherings have been arranged by the school staff to which the parents, as well as the influential local personalities, have been invited.

He added that the efforts are focused on increasing the strength by over 10 to 20%.

DEO secondary Harjit Singh, meanwhile, said certain areas in the city have been identified where the rate of out-of-children schools is high, and teams deputed in the campaign will guide the parents and students about the process.

He added that admissions at government schools can also be taken through online mode. He added that previous campaigns by the department have been effective in increasing enrollment, and the schools which will perform well will be rewarded.