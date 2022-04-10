Education director pulls up Ludhiana DEO for inaction against illegal construction at school

Taking strict note of the non-compliance of his previous two orders to probe the alleged illegal construction at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar, and submit a report regarding the same, the Punjab education department director in his latest communication said district education officer (DEO) elementary Jaswinder Kaur would be held personally responsible for the delay.

The education department’s grievance cell, for the third time, directed the DEO to conduct an inquiry of the alleged illegal construction of three classrooms at the said school and to submit the report at the earliest.

“You were twice asked to initiate a probe by forming a district level committee and to send the report to the said office. Moreover, repeated calls were made to you to send information regarding the same but even after four months, no such report was submitted. You are directed to immediately send a report regarding the same or else you will personally be responsible for the delay,” the order read.

Earlier, the inquiry was marked following the complaints of anti-corruption front’s (registered) RTI wing in-charge Darshan Singh Kang, who had accused the school authorities of embezzlement.

Kang, however, expressed disappointment against the department, saying “It is shocking and disturbing to see that once again an inquiry has been marked to the DEO elementary, who did nothing to follow the previous two orders. She is shielding a former Deputy DEO here who released grants for the school even when the land of the school is not owned by the education department.”

He added that Kaur did not relieve the officer who released the grant for the school for over two months despite his transfer orders.

Despite repeated calls and messages seeking her response against the allegations, Kaur refrained from speaking on the issue.

The complaint

Kang had accused school authorities of making unsafe rooms for students and alleging fraud in connivance with senior education officials.

He claimed that the education department had unlawfully released a grant of ₹24 lakh for the construction of the classrooms, which is built on the land owned by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

He further alleged that the school head, along with a senior teacher, committed financial fraud and decreased the size of the classrooms.

Kang said while there should be at least four windows in a classroom as per the state guidelines, authorities have constructed only two. He also said the authorities constructed fewer pillars and beams than the number set by the state.

In his complaint, he said junior engineer Jagjit Singh visited the school to probe the matter, but did not take any action.

GPS, Sukhdev Nagar, head Aman Deep Singh had refuted allegations of the complainant claiming of no illegal construction in the school.

