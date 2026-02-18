Education minister’s inspection at Machhiwara school: Official suspended, 3 teachers get notices after surprise check

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday suspended the block primary education officer (BPEO) of Machhiwara with immediate effect after he found that the majority of students of Indira Colony Government Primary School were unable to read simple Punjabi text. He also ordered issuance of notices to three teachers posted at the school for failing to ensure minimum learning outcomes. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains checking the learning progress of students at Government Primary School, Indira Colony, Machhiwara, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After conducting the surprise check at the school, Bains described the situation as deeply alarming. He said such poor academic foundations would destroy the future of an entire generation if not corrected immediately. “What I saw today is unacceptable. These children cannot even read their mother tongue. How will they become doctors, engineers or responsible citizens tomorrow?” the minister questioned.

The minister also expressed shock after examining the school’s official academic report, which showed all students as performing well. Calling it a false picture, he said the gap between paperwork and ground reality was a serious matter that would be investigated.

“On paper, everything looks perfect. But in classrooms, children cannot read Punjabi. This is not negligence, it is a betrayal of public trust,” he said while warning officials against manipulating records.

During the inspection, the minister noticed poor lighting and unhygienic conditions in some classrooms. He directed the school authorities to immediately improve infrastructure and ensure a clean learning environment. Teachers cited staff shortage, but the minister stressed that duty and discipline could not be compromised under any circumstances.

Bains said the state government was committed to strengthening government schools through new recruitments and strict monitoring. He added that similar surprise inspections would continue across the state to ensure accountability.