Eight arrested, over 100 kg of narcotics seized in Ferozepur

Ferozepur police arrested eight persons and seized significant quantities of narcotics, including 1 kg of heroin, 20 kg of opium, and 87 kg of poppy husk. The operation also led to the confiscation of a Creta car, a motorcycle, and five mobile phones (Representational Image)

Giving details of the operations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a police team arrested Love alias Love Bhatti, Shiva, and Pargat alias Ghoddhar near Rakhri road. From their possession, police recovered 1 kg of heroin, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones.

In a separate operation near Pul Sua Mansur Deva in Zira, Sandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh alias Gora were apprehended with 52 kg of poppy husk.

In another case, Harjinder Singh alias Jinder, Gurjinder Singh alias Gora, and Surjit Singh alias Sida were arrested with 20 kg of opium, a Creta car, and two mobile phones.

Separately, Sukhdev Singh alias Meli was nabbed near the Baba Tarewala Khooh area, and 35 kg of poppy husk was seized from him. All the accused have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody for further investigation, SSP Sidhu confirmed.