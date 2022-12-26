Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight held for Indira Colony murder

Eight held for Indira Colony murder

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Two days after a man was murdered in Indire Colony, police arrested eight people on Monday, they have been sent to two days in police remand

The eight accused been identified as Santram, Mahesh, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Deepak from Indira Colony and Mukul from Rajiv Colony. They were arrested for the murder of one Mukesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The eight accused been identified as Santram, Mahesh, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Deepak from Indira Colony and Mukul from Rajiv Colony. They were arrested for the murder of one Mukesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two days after a man was murdered in Indire Colony, police arrested eight people on Monday.

The accused been identified as Santram, Mahesh, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Deepak from Indira Colony and Mukul from Rajiv Colony. They were arrested for the murder of one Mukesh.

The case was registered based on the complaint of one Divyanshu, a resident of Mauli village. He told police that on Saturday evening, he and Mukesh were attacked by 10-12 people in Indira Colony. Mukesh succumbed to his injuries.

The accused have been sent to two days in police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out