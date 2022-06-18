Eight more arrested in Haryana Police constable paper leak case
Eight more persons have been arrested by Kaithal police for their alleged links in the constable (male) paper leak case, officials said on Friday. The exam was conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) last year.
The investigators claimed that 109 people have so far been arrested in the case. Among the recently arrested are Sahil and Nazdik of Hisar, Manoj and Maneet of Bhiwani, Sahil and Sonu of Rohtak, Rinku of Karnal and Amit of Jind.
The police said they were produced in a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.
The incident dates back to August 8 last year when Kaithal police had arrested three persons, who had procured the answer keys of the written test conducted by HSSC.
The police investigation revealed that Mohammad Afzal Dar of Srinagar, who was arrested from Delhi, was among the main accused who had leaked and sold the answer keys and question paper of the written exam.
Now, arrests are being made by the police who were tracing links of the people involved in the racket.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
