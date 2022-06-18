Eight more arrested in Haryana Police constable paper leak case

Eight more persons have been arrested by Kaithal police for their alleged links in the constable (male) paper leak case, officials said on Friday. The exam was conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) last year.

The investigators claimed that 109 people have so far been arrested in the case. Among the recently arrested are Sahil and Nazdik of Hisar, Manoj and Maneet of Bhiwani, Sahil and Sonu of Rohtak, Rinku of Karnal and Amit of Jind.

The police said they were produced in a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

The incident dates back to August 8 last year when Kaithal police had arrested three persons, who had procured the answer keys of the written test conducted by HSSC.

The police investigation revealed that Mohammad Afzal Dar of Srinagar, who was arrested from Delhi, was among the main accused who had leaked and sold the answer keys and question paper of the written exam.

Now, arrests are being made by the police who were tracing links of the people involved in the racket.