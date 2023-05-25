Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Eight more Punjab women rescued from Oman

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 25, 2023 01:21 AM IST

At least eight more women from Punjab reunited with their families on Wednesday after being rescued from Oman where they suffered a harrowing experience after being lured by unscrupulous agents with ‘high paying jobs.’ The women, who landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, had been stranded at Muscat. In the past two weeks, 15 women have been reunited with their families, said Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney who coordinated rescue efforts.

“The matter was brought to our notice following which a team from my Parliament office visited Muscat and interacted with the women stranded at shelter homes. A langar sewa was also provided to these women with the help of the office bearers of World Punjabi Organisation, Oman Chapter,” added Sahney. ”After detailed discussions with sponsors for the release of unreasonable contracts and penalty waivers, the homecoming of these girls was ensured,” he added.

