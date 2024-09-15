Either give up crime or leave Haryana, Hooda warns criminals

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday warned criminals to either give up crime or leave the state by October 8, otherwise he will take strict action against them if the Congress forms the government in the state. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday warned criminals to either give up crime or leave the state by October 8, otherwise he will take strict action against them if the Congress forms the government in the state. (Credit: Facebook)

Addressing a rally in Bahadurgarh, Hooda said that Congress will form the government in Haryana and its aim is to ensure safety to all state residents.

“I warn the criminals either to give up crime or leave the state. After forming the government in Haryana on October 8, we will deal strictly with the criminals. We will make Haryana a developed state,” he added.

Hooda further said that even before the formation of the Congress government in 2005, gangs used to operate from jails.

“After forming the government in Haryana in 2005, the Congress government eradicated crime and law and order was maintained for 10 years. Due to this, the state progressed and became the number one state in the country in terms of development. The BJP made Haryana a haven for criminals in 10 years. Haryana became the number one state in the country in crime. Every day ransom is demanded from businessmen, and they are fired upon,” he added.

Hooda asked the gathering to elect Congress nominee Rajendra Joon from Bahadurgarh.

“After the formation of Congress government, 2 lakh vacant posts will be filled, old pension scheme will be restored, ₹6,000 per month pension to the elderly, 300 units of free electricity and a gas cylinder at ₹500 will be given,” the leader of Opposition added.

Hooda said that his government had built 82 km metro line, 250 km rail line, 5 power plants, 12 government universities, National Cancer Institute, AIIMS, 6 medical colleges, claiming that the BJP fails to build a single big project in its 10-year rule.

Hooda alleged that the BJP has fielded proxy candidates to divide votes across the state as part of a conspiracy.

“Be cautious of these vote cutters and ensure that Joon wins with a huge majority in Bahadurgarh. You should protect the honour of my turban, and I will never let the honour of your turban diminish,” he stated.