 Elaborate security to be put in place for vulnerable polling stations: Ludhiana DEO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elaborate security to be put in place for vulnerable polling stations: Ludhiana DEO

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2024 05:08 AM IST

During a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to review the arrangements, general observer Divya Mittal, IAS, and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye were present; Sawhney mentioned that the district administration had finished mapping, identifying 380 polling stations with vulnerable pockets and 380 critical polling stations in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney stated that extensive security arrangements would be put in place for 380 polling stations with vulnerable pockets and critical polling stations within the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency.

Sawhney said the confidence-building measures, flag marches, and awareness activities were being regularly conducted in these areas. (HT file)
Sawhney said the confidence-building measures, flag marches, and awareness activities were being regularly conducted in these areas. (HT file)

During a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to review the arrangements, general observer Divya Mittal, IAS, and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye were present. Sawhney mentioned that the district administration had finished mapping, identifying 380 polling stations with vulnerable pockets and 380 critical polling stations in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. She emphasised that these polling stations would be carefully manned, and Punjab Police along with the paramilitary force would be deployed to cover them to ensure free, fair, and transparent polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sawhney said the confidence-building measures, flag marches, and awareness activities were being regularly conducted in these areas. She told the observers that the primary goal of these measures was to enable people to participate in the democratic process without fear or pressure. The district administration was making every effort to ensure that every polling booth had adequate checks and balances to ensure free and fair polling.

Emphasizing the firm commitment of the district administration to ensuring peaceful Lok Sabha polls, Sawhney warned that anyone attempting to disrupt peace during the general elections would be strictly dealt with according to the law. No one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands during the elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Elaborate security to be put in place for vulnerable polling stations: Ludhiana DEO

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On