Elaborate security to be put in place for vulnerable polling stations: Ludhiana DEO

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney stated that extensive security arrangements would be put in place for 380 polling stations with vulnerable pockets and critical polling stations within the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. Sawhney said the confidence-building measures, flag marches, and awareness activities were being regularly conducted in these areas. (HT file)

During a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to review the arrangements, general observer Divya Mittal, IAS, and police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye were present. Sawhney mentioned that the district administration had finished mapping, identifying 380 polling stations with vulnerable pockets and 380 critical polling stations in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency. She emphasised that these polling stations would be carefully manned, and Punjab Police along with the paramilitary force would be deployed to cover them to ensure free, fair, and transparent polls.

Sawhney said the confidence-building measures, flag marches, and awareness activities were being regularly conducted in these areas. She told the observers that the primary goal of these measures was to enable people to participate in the democratic process without fear or pressure. The district administration was making every effort to ensure that every polling booth had adequate checks and balances to ensure free and fair polling.

Emphasizing the firm commitment of the district administration to ensuring peaceful Lok Sabha polls, Sawhney warned that anyone attempting to disrupt peace during the general elections would be strictly dealt with according to the law. No one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands during the elections.