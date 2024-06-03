Elderly couple found dead in Haryana’s Mahendergarh

An elderly couple was found dead at their house in Mahendergarh’s Dholeda village, police said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Kedar Nath Goyal and his wife Santosh Goyal, both aged 80. A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said the duo was found dead by a milkman on June 1 evening. (Getty image)

A spokesman of Mahendergarh police said the duo was found dead by a milkman on June 1 evening.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The main door of their house was closed for the last two days. On May 31, the milkman returned after the gate of the elderly couple’s house was closed. The next day, he called the neigbhours when the door remained closed. When they opened the gate, the woman was found in a pool of blood on the floor of the room and the man’s body was lying on a charpoy with blood stains on his clothes,” the spokesman added.

The spokesman said the Nizampur police have collected evidence from the spot and the forensic science team has sent the same to a laboratory.

“The couple had no children and they were staying alone. The police are investigating how the incident took place and an investigation is on,” the spokesman added.