Elderly farmer sixth casualty of farm protest at Khanauri

A 62-year-old farmer, Karnail Singh of Arno village in Patiala district, who was protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, died on Monday night. Karnail Singh (in red jacket) of Patiala district with farmers protesting at the Khanauri border last week. (HT Photo)

He is the sixth farm protester to have died during the ongoing agitation.

Karnail Singh suffered from a lung infection and breathed his last at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, officials said.

The farmer complained of chest pain and was rushed to the Government Community Health Centre at Patran at 11am from where he was referred to Patiala as his condition deteriorated.

Dr HS Rekhi, medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, said that he was declared brought dead and a post-mortem would be conducted to ascertain the cause.

Karnail Singh is the sixth casualty of the ongoing stir. While 21-year-old Shubh Karan Singh of Bathinda succumbed to injuries sustained in Haryana Police action to prevent farmers from breaking through its barricades last week, elderly farm protesters Darshan Singh of Bathinda, Manjeet Singh of Patiala and Gian Singh of Gurdaspur died of heart attack and Gurjant Singh of Ferozepur died in a road accident.