Elderly lawyer shoots himself dead in Kishtwar

An elderly lawyer shot himself dead with his licensed weapon at his home in Kishtwar late Monday night. The deceased, aged around 80, was a resident of Kishtwar’s Alyarabad locality. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, aged around 80, was a resident of Kishtwar’s Alyarabad locality.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Javid Iqbal Bhat said inquest proceedings have been initiated into the death.

According to preliminary investigations, the octogenarian was suffering from depression and used his 12-bore gun to end his life.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites after the completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Help is just a call away:

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).