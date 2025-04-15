Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elderly lawyer shoots himself dead in Kishtwar

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 15, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The elderly lawyer was suffering from depression, as per the preliminary investigations of Kishtwar police

An elderly lawyer shot himself dead with his licensed weapon at his home in Kishtwar late Monday night.

The deceased, aged around 80, was a resident of Kishtwar’s Alyarabad locality. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The deceased, aged around 80, was a resident of Kishtwar’s Alyarabad locality. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, aged around 80, was a resident of Kishtwar’s Alyarabad locality.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Javid Iqbal Bhat said inquest proceedings have been initiated into the death.

According to preliminary investigations, the octogenarian was suffering from depression and used his 12-bore gun to end his life.

The body was handed over to the family for last rites after the completion of post-mortem and other legal formalities.

Help is just a call away:

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Elderly lawyer shoots himself dead in Kishtwar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On