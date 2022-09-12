Elderly woman, son commit suicide in Ludhiana
Tragedy hit a Ludhiana family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal
Tragedy hit a Raikot family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal.The man had two children, while his wife used to live separately following a matrimonial dispute
Police said the body of the 65-year-old woman, who was a resident of New Model Town, Raikot, was fished out from Daddahoor Canal Bridge on Saturday. After her son found out about it, he consumed poison at his house. He was rushed to the hospital by neighbours, where he was declared dead.
According to the police, the man’s wife was living separately and their two minor children, including a boy and girl, were living with him and his mother.
Inspector Jaspal Singh, station house officer at Raikot sadar police station, said they have not recovered a suicide note. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.
Villagers asked to relocate to safer areas as Hidkal dam water touches danger mark
People residing on Ghataprabha river banks near Hidkal reservoir in Belagavi district have been asked to move to safer places as water levels rise to dangerous levels in the dam following copious rains in the region. The Hiranyakeshi river in Hukkeri taluk, linked to Hidkal reservoir, is overflowing due to heavy inflow to Markandeya river following incessant rains in Karnataka as well as neighbouring Maharashtra.
Corruption, civic apathy likely to rock monsoon session of K’taka legislature
The Karnataka legislature's monsoon session scheduled to commence on Monday is expected to be stormy as opposition parties Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) are gearing up to corner the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government over the recent floods, rising allegations of corruption and lack of development among others issues. The session is scheduled to go on till September 23.
Pune auto association demand RTO to permit charging as per tariff card
The Pune autorickshaw associations have demanded that the RTO authorities permit them to charge customers according to the tariff card rates as a number of auto meters are yet to be calibrated by the RTO authorities. There are 94,000 autorickshaws in Pune district and only 30,000 have been calibrated so far. The autorickshaw drivers met with Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane on September 7 in Mumbai and apprised him of their demand.
BPCON-2022: Frequent urge to urinate could be caused by a heart condition, say doctors
Frequent urge for urination during night hours is not all about prostate enlargement, as is commonly thought, but could be a heart problem too, said experts at the BPCON-2022, the conference on hypertension organised by the Indian society of hypertension, that concluded on Sunday. Secretary general of the association of international doctors, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that pulmonary hypertension cases are now becoming more common, but due to a lack of awareness among doctors it is less diagnosed.
PCMC to stop collecting wet garbage from hsg soc generating over 100kg waste
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to stop collecting wet garbage from housing societies which generate more than 100 kg of waste daily. K C Garg, founding member and ex-secretary, Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Society Federation, said that the PCMC carries out the work of garbage disposal half-heartedly. The PCMC collects more than 850 metric tonne of garbage every day from the twin town.
