Elderly woman, son commit suicide in Ludhiana

Tragedy hit a Raikot family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal.The man had two children, while his wife used to live separately following a matrimonial dispute

Police said the body of the 65-year-old woman, who was a resident of New Model Town, Raikot, was fished out from Daddahoor Canal Bridge on Saturday. After her son found out about it, he consumed poison at his house. He was rushed to the hospital by neighbours, where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the man’s wife was living separately and their two minor children, including a boy and girl, were living with him and his mother.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, station house officer at Raikot sadar police station, said they have not recovered a suicide note. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.