Election commission no to panchayat land auctions

The election commission refused to give the Punjab rural development department the go-ahead for its plan to conduct an open auction on May 1 of land owned by Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) ahead of the paddy season. The department had written to EC on March 26, hoping to get a go-ahead in the middle of the election season. Voting in Punjab is scheduled for June 1. The Election Commission of India (ECI) building, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The auctions, held annually after Baisakhi, are a major source of income for PRIs, and this year, the department hoped to earn nearly ₹500 crore after auctioning 1.41 lakh acres of panchayat land in the state. These auctions are done under Rule 6 of the Punjab Common Village Land (Regulation) Rules 1961, and the land is leased to bidders in the open auction, who then use it for agricultural activities, including sowing paddy nurseries and other crops.

As per the officials, the EC’s refusal will cause a loss to the PRIs, many of whom are dependent on the income from these auctions to carry out their day-to-day activities.

EC’s manual for code of conduct reads that “no land allocation shall be made by the government to any entity, whether individual or private” once the polls have been announced.

‘If auctions of PRIs lands don’t happen, then the only option left is to keep it pending till June first week when the model code of conduct will be lifted. In that case, there will be few bidders as by then it will be fag end of sowing season and PRIs will suffer a huge loss,” a high-ranking department official said, pleading anonymity.

“Last year, the PRIs had auctioned 1,41,860 acres of land and earned revenue of ₹441 crore. This time it was anticipated to cross ₹500 crore,” the above-quoted officer added.

Confirming the development, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said since the state votes on June 1, the ECI has refused to give a nod to the auctions. “The decision has been conveyed to the concerned department with direction not to conduct any such auction,” he added.