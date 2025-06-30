Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Election for Himachal BJP chief to be held on June 30, results on July 1

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 30, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Bhardwaj said that nominations for the state president and BJP’s National council members will be accepted from 12 pm to 2 pm on June 30.

Kangra MP and BJP’s election officer Rajeev Bhardwaj on Sunday said that the saffron party’s Himachal unit chief will be announced on July 1, after the election.

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Bhardwaj said that nominations for the state president and BJP’s National council members will be accepted from 12 pm to 2 pm on June 30.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place from 2 pm to 3 pm and the withdrawal time has been set between 3 pm to 5 pm, he said.

He added that the official announcement of the new state president and eight national council members will be made by Union minister Jitendra Singh on July 1 at 11 am in Shimla.

He said that elections at the booth, mandal, district, and state council levels have been successfully completed across the country and in Himachal Pradesh alone, elections were held at over 8,000 booths, across 171 mandals and 17 districts.

He informed that Himachal has 114 delegates, who will act as voters for the election of the BJP state president and the national council.

