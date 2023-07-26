Panchayat polls likely in Oct-Nov: J&K election commissioner

The newly-appointed state election commissioner BR Sharma said the elections to panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir were likely to be held in October-November this year. J&K state election commissioner BR Sharma (File photo)

“The existing panchayats were elected on January 10, 2019 and their five-year term ceases on January 9, 2024. According to the Panchayati Raj Act, process for panchayat elections has to be completed a month before the expiry of five-year term, which means December 9, 2023. Therefore, the election process should take place in October-November so that we have panchayats well in time,” said Sharma.

He also said all requisite exercises, including revision of electoral rolls, will be taken up shortly.

Sharma, a former chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, was appointed as state election commissioner on July 14 by J&K LG Manoj Sinha.

On June 20, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC), an umbrella organisation of sarpanches and panches, had urged Union home minister Amit Shah and LG Sinha to immediately fill vacant post of the state election commissioner.

On Wednesday, AJKPC president Anil Sharma urged the Centre to conduct of delimitation of halqa panchayats for rationalisation of electorates before holding the polls.

“We want to convey that the people of J&K, particularly incumbent PRI members, are ready for elections but it is imperative for the commission to immediately conduct delimitation of halqa panchayats so that rationalisation of voters is done before holding polls,” said Sharma.

“There are panchayats where the number of voters is just 600 while this number is anything between 3,000 and 4,000 in other panchayats. There is a need for rationalisation of these panchayats to have a level playing field for ensuring free, fair and transparent polls,” Sharma added.

He also reiterated the AJKPC’s demand for conducting polls for all three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs in accordance with the guidelines of 73rd Amendment of Indian Constitution), together for bringing vibrancy in the system.