Embezzlement of funds: PCA ombudsman bars two former office-bearers from cricket for life
Former Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) office-bearers and lifetime members GS Walia and MP Pandove have been debarred for life from involvement in the game of cricket for embezzling the association’s funds.
The decision by justice HS Bhalla, former judge and ombudsman-cum-ethics officer, PCA, came after he found the duo guilty of embezzling funds and using them illegally for the Mohali Cricket Association (MCA), an unauthorised association.
In his order dated April 11, justice Bhalla stated that while exercising powers as office-bearers under Rule 46 (3) (b) of the PCA Rules and Regulations, GS Walia and MP Pandove released the funds to an association, which was not recognised by PCA in any manner.
The matter had come to fore in 2021 following a complaint by the District Cricket Association, Mohali.
Walia and Pandove, who had been a BCCI treasurer once, took the plea that MCA was an affiliated body of PCA, but this was proved otherwise as there was no “affiliation certificate” ever issued to the association in question.
In his order, justice Bhalla also pointed towards the fact that MCA’s registration was also under challenge before the Punjab and Haryana high court.
Commenting on the decision, former first-class cricketer and PCA member Rakesh Handa said, “At last, as per Justice Lodha recommendations, the PCA ombudsman has given a verdict about MCA and debarred GS Walia and MP Pandove from cricket for life. This is a great victory against corrupt practices.”
When contacted, Walia said, “I have received the order. I will seek legal expertise and see how things go from there.”
Despite multiple attempts, Pandove could not be immediately contacted for a comment.
-
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
-
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
-
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
-
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
-
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
