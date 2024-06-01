Emblem on Cong’s advertisement: Committee recommends action against Tewari

The Chandigarh media certification and monitoring committee on Friday wrote to UT’s returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh, recommending a legal action against Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Manish Tewari for using the country’s Emblem in a newspaper advertisement wherein former prime minister Manmohan Singh appealed to the people to vote in his favour “without authority of law”. According to the Chandigarh media certification and monitoring committee, the usage of Emblem without authority of law is a fit case for a legal action. (PTI)

The advertisement, which featured in multiple English and Hindi dailies on Thursday, had photographs of both leaders besides the Emblem. Using the Emblem is restricted as per rules, the panel stated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After examining the matter on Friday, the committee stated the usage of Emblem without authority of law was a fit case for a legal action. Detailing the guidelines, it mentioned, “As per the rules issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, no person (including former functionaries of the government, such as ex-ministers, ex-MPs, ex-MLAs, ex-judges and retired government officials) other than those authorised shall use the Emblem in any manner. By doing so, the Indian National Congress has violated the model code of conduct.”

Returning officer Vinay Pratap Singh is yet to take action.

Tewari, who was a Union minister during Manmohan’s tenure as PM , had clarified on Thursday, “I am a sitting MP so I can use the Emblem. The letterhead of former PM Manmohan Singh also includes the Emblem and we can’t ignore it.”