Eminent Punjabi writer Prem Prakash passes away at 93

Chandigarh : Considered as one of the doyens of the contemporary Punjabi short story, Prem Prakash, passed away at the ripe age of 93 in Jalandhar on Sunday afternoon.

He leaves behind a rich legacy of short fiction for which he received several honours, including the national Sahitya Akademi in 1992, Shiromani Sahitkar, Shiromani Sahitkar Bhasha Vibhag, 2002, and Bhai Vir Singh Award from Guru Nanak Dev University in 1986, among several other honours.

Speaking on his oeuvre and immense contribution to the contemporary storytelling in Punjab, playwright and poet Swarajbir said: “He charted out a new path for the Punjabi short fiction with emphasis on the psychological aspects showing dare and innovation. He chartered a new territory of spelling out things in Punjabi which were hitherto unsaid. He had the courage of Sadat Hasan Manto in laying bare the complexities of the human mind.”

His was a close friendship and association with Surjit Singh Hans, poet and translator of Shakespeare in Punjabi. Together they brought out an avante literary magazine in Punjabi titled ‘Lakeer’ (Line) with Prakash editing fiction and Hans poetry. It was a magazine of its kind offering a rich intellectual fare to the readers.

Jinder, a well-known storywriter of Jalandhar says his was a sharp mind and unparalleled contribution. Poet Amarjit Chandan adds: “An original writer with death as his pet theme. I am told that before he breathed his last, he wanted to stand on his own feet, a poignant welcome to death.”

Prem Prakash is survived by a son and two daughters. His cremation will be at the Model Town crematorium on Monday at 11am in Jalandhar.