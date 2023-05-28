Chandigarh court staff booked for cheating

Police have booked an employee at the Chandigarh district court complex for not generating a receipt for ₹10,000 received as fine from a traffic violator in 2019. The accused, Vishal, is posted as ahlmad at Chandigarh district court complex. (Getty images)

The complainant, Vikas Biswal of Sector 9, Panchkula, had complained to the police that he was challaned for drunk driving on November 20, 2019.

The next day, he paid the ₹10,000 fine in the court of then judicial magistrate first class Navneet Kaur through Vishal. Vikas claimed that he received the release order then, but Vishal did not provide him the payment receipt .

When he visited the Sector 29 police station to get his vehicle released, the challan status showed as pending online. The complainant thus moved an application to remove the said challan from the website, following which a report was sought from Vishal.

But the ahlmad claimed that no entry for the challan was entered in his disposal register.

Thereafter, the challaning report was checked and the challaning branch in-charge reported that the challan was present in his branch’s record.

Now, following court orders, the Industrial Area police have booked Vishal under Sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

