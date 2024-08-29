Employees unhappy with Unified Pension Scheme: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said employees were unhappy with the Unified Pension Scheme started by the Centre. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said employees were unhappy with the Unified Pension Scheme started by the Centre. (HT File)

The leader of Opposition, after a meeting with a delegation of Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, said the old pension scheme will be implemented for government employees as soon as the Congress comes to power in Haryana. Hooda said that Congress will include the old pension scheme in its election manifesto.

The Samiti delegation said that in the new scheme neither lump sum nor old age support pension is given. Hooda said this is why, in view of the demand of the employees, Congress-ruled states have started giving them the benefit of old pension scheme.

Hooda accused the BJP government in Haryana of being anti-employee. “Employees agitating in support of the old pension scheme were beaten with lathis in Panchkula,” he said.

Similarly, the demands of roadways employees, teachers, guest teachers, power utilities employees, medical workers, anganwadi, mid-day-meal workers and Asha workers were also suppressed with police force, Hooda said.