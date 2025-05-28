Encourage shrimp farming by making ponds in waterlogged areas: Haryana agri minster

Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana has directed the officers concerned that the state government’s target of reclaiming 1 lakh acre of waterlogged land as proposed in the budget must be achieved. Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana (File)

Presiding over a joint meeting of the fisheries and agriculture departments, minister reviewed the progress under the Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan and efforts to bring waterlogged and saline areas under fisheries.

He said that concerned departments should prepare and implement a detailed action plan accordingly and work in coordination to reclaim saline-affected land in the state. He also directed officers concerned to encourage shrimp farming by constructing ponds in waterlogged areas.