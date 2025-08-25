Encroachments, illegal parking cleared along NH-5 in Panchkula

Taking strict action against roadside encroachments along National Highway-5, the Panchkula police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have cleared encroachments and illegal parking at old Surajpur toll plaza and the Amaravati area. Authorities warned shopkeepers and cart vendors to not occupy roadside spaces or create unauthorised parking facilities in the future. (HT Photo for representation)

Authorities also warned shopkeepers and cart vendors to not occupy roadside spaces or create unauthorised parking facilities in the future.

City traffic SHO Sunil Kumar said the illegal parking and encroachments had become a persistent issue for commuters along the NH-5 stretch passing through Panchkula, particularly in the Surajpur and Chandimandir areas. “Vendors, fruit and juice carts, small mechanics, and other shopkeepers frequently occupied roadside spaces with their stalls, while vehicle drivers often parked their cars along the highway,” he added.

SHO said the action was taken after complaints were received from the local residents and commuters. He added that the issue was also discussed during the recent District Road Safety Committee meeting.

DCP Traffic Manpreet Singh said, “Traffic congestion was particularly severe during office hours and evenings. The encroachments not only wasted people’s time but also obstructed the movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles,” he added.