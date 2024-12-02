Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Encroachments removed from Ludhiana Improvement Trust land

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 02, 2024 10:39 PM IST

In Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, two plots were identified for “illegal” occupation. One plot had a temporary hut and a gate installed by a resident working as a washerman.

Officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have conducted a demolition drive against an unauthorised construction at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in the past few days. The operation was carried out with assistance of multiple departments, including the police.

Officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)
Officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)

In Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, two plots were identified for “illegal” occupation. One plot had a temporary hut and a gate installed by a resident working as a washerman. The LIT reclaimed the plot after demolishing the temporary structure. The second plot was sealed by a bank following a court order, preventing immediate action. Legal advice will be sought before proceeding further on this matter.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the LIT reclaimed a plot where an illegal road had been constructed. The road was uprooted and the area was fenced to prevent future encroachments.

Trust officials, including engineer Vikram Kumar, assistant engineers Parminder Singh, Kirandeep Heer and Prabhjot Kaur, were present during the operations.

LIT chairman Tarsem Bhinder said the drive against illegal encroachments would continue. He said similar actions would be undertaken in the future to safeguard public property from unauthorised occupations.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On