Encroachments removed from Ludhiana Improvement Trust land

Officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) have conducted a demolition drive against an unauthorised construction at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in the past few days. The operation was carried out with assistance of multiple departments, including the police. Officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust during an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. (HT Photo)

In Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, two plots were identified for “illegal” occupation. One plot had a temporary hut and a gate installed by a resident working as a washerman. The LIT reclaimed the plot after demolishing the temporary structure. The second plot was sealed by a bank following a court order, preventing immediate action. Legal advice will be sought before proceeding further on this matter.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the LIT reclaimed a plot where an illegal road had been constructed. The road was uprooted and the area was fenced to prevent future encroachments.

Trust officials, including engineer Vikram Kumar, assistant engineers Parminder Singh, Kirandeep Heer and Prabhjot Kaur, were present during the operations.

LIT chairman Tarsem Bhinder said the drive against illegal encroachments would continue. He said similar actions would be undertaken in the future to safeguard public property from unauthorised occupations.