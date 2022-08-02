Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here.The ACB received a complaint alleging that Ravinder Singh, assistant executive engineer (AEE), rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of ₹4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said.
The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
“On completion of the work, the complainant applied for release of CDR and his application was endorsed to AEE by BDO, Boniyar. But AEE concerned demanded bribe of ₹4,000 for processing his application for release of CDR,” the spokesman said.
During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted and Ravinder Singh was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹4,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of executive engineer, Baramulla, he said.
-
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
-
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
-
‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.
-
Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker
A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.
-
After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August
After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.
