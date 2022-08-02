Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here.The ACB received a complaint alleging that Ravinder Singh, assistant executive engineer (AEE), rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of ₹4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said.

The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.

“On completion of the work, the complainant applied for release of CDR and his application was endorsed to AEE by BDO, Boniyar. But AEE concerned demanded bribe of ₹4,000 for processing his application for release of CDR,” the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted and Ravinder Singh was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of ₹4,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of executive engineer, Baramulla, he said.