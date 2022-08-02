Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K

Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:43 AM IST
ACB received a complaint alleging that Ravinder Singh, assistant executive engineer, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of 4,000 for releasing CDR amount
The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar. (Image for representational purpose)
The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here.The ACB received a complaint alleging that Ravinder Singh, assistant executive engineer (AEE), rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said.

The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.

“On completion of the work, the complainant applied for release of CDR and his application was endorsed to AEE by BDO, Boniyar. But AEE concerned demanded bribe of 4,000 for processing his application for release of CDR,” the spokesman said.

During the course of investigation, a trap team constituted and Ravinder Singh was arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of 4,000 from the complainant in presence of independent witnesses outside the office of executive engineer, Baramulla, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police and people gather at the accident site in Bangana subdivision of Una on Monday. (HT Photo)

    4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una

    Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.

  • The pillion rider Vikram Singh is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Both the driver of the truck and the car fled from the spot. (HT File)

    26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali

    A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.

  • Directives issued to the 150 cops posted at three police stations – Sohana, Phase-8, and Phase-11. (Mohit Suneja/HT)

    ‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service

    Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.

  • A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended. (HT PHOTO)

    Caught on camera: Chandigarh cop suspended for hitting helmetless biker

    A Chandigarh Police constable, who was caught on camera hitting a biker riding without a helmet, was suspended on Monday. In the video, which was widely circulated on social media, constable Satish Kumar, who was posted at the IT Park police station, was seen raining blows on a motorist with his baton. After sometime, Bittu returned and the constable hit him.

  • After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in Chandigarh as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) long-range forecast. (HT PHOTO )

    After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August

    After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) long-range forecast. The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out