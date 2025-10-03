Enhanced rainfall activity in Himachal from October 5 to 7: IMD

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Friday said that enhanced precipitation activity is very likely over Himachal Pradesh from October 5 to 7, with peak activity on October 6. An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded on October 6 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, while an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain or snowfall has been issued for Lahaul-Spiti district. (HT File)

The weather office said light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places, with heavy rain or snowfall at few places from October 5 to 7 and very heavy rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on October 6. The spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over the state with possibility of hailstorm at isolated places over plains and adjoining mid hills of the state.

The high hill areas of the state are expected to rain or snowfall at isolated places from October 5 to 8. For October 5, an orange alert of heavy rainfall has been sounded in Una, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi, while a yellow alert of heavy rain has been sounded in Kullu, and for heavy rain or snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded on October 6 in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, while an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rain or snowfall has been issued for Lahaul-Spiti district. Meanwhile, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall will continue in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on October 7.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at a few places in the state. The highest rainfall of 19 mm was recorded in Jatton Barrage, followed by Pachhad (18.2 mm), Neri (AWS) (18 mm), Dahahu (16 mm), Nahan (13.2 mm), Dharamshala (9.1 mm), Bharmour (7 mm), Tissa (5.8 mm), Nagrota suriyan (5.4 mm), Jot (3.6 mm), Kangra (3.2 mm) and Kukumseri (3.2 mm).