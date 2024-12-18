Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ensure adequate security for MC polls: High court to Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 18, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Elections to five municipal corporations — Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Phagwara — 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 21.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure that adequate security personnel are deputed at polling stations for December 21 local bodies’ polls in Punjab.

The nomination process began on December 9 and concluded on December 12. (Shutterstock)
The nomination process began on December 9 and concluded on December 12. (Shutterstock)

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Sudeepti Sharma passed these directions while dealing with a petition from one Nikhil Kumar, a Patiala resident. The petitioner demanded measures for free and fair polls.

While disposing of the plea, the court asked authorities in Patiala to deal with the issues raised by him in his representation and also issued general directions to the SEC for providing sufficient security personnel at polling stations.

Elections to five municipal corporations — Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Phagwara — 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 21. The nomination process began on December 9 and concluded on December 12.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On