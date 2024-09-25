Ensure benefits of govt schemes reach people: Punjab CM to new ministers

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the five newly inducted cabinet ministers to discharge their duty with dedication and ensure that benefits of the government’s pro-people schemes percolate to the people at the ground level.

Interacting with the ministers, who called on the CM at his residence, Mann said people of the state have bestowed a huge responsibility on everyone by giving a huge mandate to them.

For the well-being of the people and the progress of the state, every minister has to work with sincerity, honesty and commitment, the CM said, adding the need of the hour to restore the pristine glory of Punjab and make it a frontrunner state in the country, he said.

He said the issues of public importance must be resolved at the earliest.

The AAP government on Monday inducted five MLAs as ministers as it carried out a cabinet rejig. Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Ravjot Singh and Mohinder Bhagat were sworn in as cabinet ministers.