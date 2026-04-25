Chandigarh, Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners to complete all flood protection works within the deadline, warning officials of personal accountability for lapses. Ensure desilting of drains, vulnerable points before rains: Punjab CM to DCs

According to an official statement, chairing a high-level review meeting, Mann directed urgent desilting of drains and vulnerable points, fast-tracked anti-pollution measures, and pushed pending infrastructure projects to prevent floods and strengthen water management before the rains arrive.

Mann, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, batted for foolproof planning and execution of the master plan for carrying out flood protection works effectively across the state.

He said, "The plan of drains and rivers should be prepared in sync with the engineers of the irrigation department to ensure their regular de-silting, cleaning, and strengthening of flood protection works."

He emphasised, "This will be instrumental in saving people from the wrath of floods during the monsoon season, and every officer will be personally accountable for this work."

He asked to carry out desilting of the Gidderpindi Railway Bridge and other flood-prone places at the earliest to avert any flood-like situation.

Notably, Punjab had witnessed one of the worst floods last year.

On the cleaning of Buddha Nullah, the chief minister said, "The water of the sacred Buddha Nullah has been cleaned up to the starting point of Ludhiana city, and cleaning work beyond this point is ongoing."

Reviewing pending infrastructure works, he said, "The compressed bio gas plant at Hebowal should be made operational at the earliest..."

In a post on X, Mann said, "A special meeting was held today with the commissioners and deputy commissioners of Jalandhar and Ludhiana, in the presence of Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, regarding the cleaning of Ludhiana's Buddha Nallah, the Kala Sanghian Drain, and the Dhussi Bundh of the Sutlej."

He also directed officials to strengthen the weak embankments of the Sutlej and other seasonal rivers to ensure the immediate completion of the Sewage Treatment Plant projects for Buddha Nullah.

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