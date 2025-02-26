‘Ensure law students, faculty use NCRB mobile app’

The Haryana government on Tuesday asked the vice chancellors of 29 state and private universities in the state to motivate law students and faculty enrolled on the campuses and affiliated colleges to use NCRB Sankalan mobile application to enhance their knowledge of three new criminal laws. The Haryana government on Tuesday asked the vice chancellors of 29 state and private universities in the state to motivate law students and faculty enrolled on the campuses and affiliated colleges to use NCRB Sankalan mobile application to enhance their knowledge of three new criminal laws. (Sourced)

In a communication to the vice chancellors of 29 universities, additional chief secretary (ACS), administration of justice department, Sumita Misra said that the state government was in the process of implementation of three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

The NCRB Sankalan mobile application available on Android play store and iOS operating systems has been developed to provide single platform with an interactive and comprehensive guide on these new criminal laws along with comparison with the old replaced criminal laws. “It is, therefore, requested to motivate and ensure use of NCRB Sankalan application by all the law students and faculty enrolled under your universities/affiliated colleges for enhancing their knowledge and efficiency,” the ACS wrote.