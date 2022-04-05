Ensure on-the-spot redressal of people’s grievances: CM Bhagwant Mann to DCs

: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the deputy commissioners to start and upgrade drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in the state within a month and convene outdoor meetings to ensure on-the-spot redressal of people’s grievances, assuring the officials complete autonomy in discharging their duties.

Chairing a meeting of the DCs here, Mann asked them to organise special camps, especially in villages, for resolution of pending issues and problems faced by the general public.

“You are the real face of the government because people have direct interface with you rather than us (government) as they repose unflinching trust and confidence in you,” Mann said, referring to the officials as the eyes and ears of the state administration.

The chief minister asked the DCs to start and upgrade all drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres in all the districts of the state within a month to rehabilitate the youth who have fallen prey to drugs and help them lead a life of dignity.

The chief minister also asked the officials to conduct surprise checks at the saanjh kendras set up for people’s convenience.

He assured the officials of complete autonomy and asked them to discharge their duties without any political pressure. “Due respect and basic courtesies must be extended to the people’s representatives and common man as their prime duty,” he said.

The chief minister announced to honour divisional commissioners, DCs, SSPs, SDMs and other field officials with ‘Best Performing Award’ in recognition of their good services and further motivate them.

Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand, financial commissioner revenue VK Janjua, additional chief secretary to CM A. Venu Prasad and managing directors of various state procurement agencies also attended the meeting.

Check illegal wheat from outside

Reviewing the preparedness for ongoing wheat procurement, Mann asked the DGP to further intensify the vigil in order to check illegal movement of wheat from across neighbouring states into Punjab as several unscrupulous traders often bring the grains to sell in mandis across the state on MSP.

Mann asked the DGP to deploy videography teams on these nakas till the end of procurement season.

DGP VK Bhawra, who attended the meeting, informed that out of 132 nakas put up by the state police, as many as 86 are interstate nakas, while 46 are within the state with total deployment of 1,150 police personnel. Surveillance operations are being supervised by ADGP MF Farooqui and SPs and DSPs in all the districts.

Secretary food and civil supplies Gurkirat Kirpal Singh gave a presentation about the arrangements for wheat procurement. He informed that the arrangement to procure upto 135 lakh tonnes of wheat has been made. The CM asked chief secretary Anirudh Tewari to issue guidelines to DCs to regularly visit the mandis to monitor the progress of procurement in their districts.

Launch campaign to check depleting ground water

Raising concern over the depleting ground water level, Mann directed financial commissioner agriculture DK Tewari to ask all DCs to launch a vigorous campaign in their districts in coordination with Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and educate the farmers to go for direct seeded rice (DSR) technology instead of the conventional paddy transplantation methods.