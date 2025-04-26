Ensure safety and security of Kashmiri students: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities across the state. Saini discussed several key issues in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack at a high-level meeting held at Haryana Civil Secretariat here Friday. (HT File)

Currently, 1,157 such students are pursuing their education in different educational institutions in Haryana. The chief minister instructed the district administration to maintain close contact with educational institutions to address any concerns and provide students with a sense of safety and reassurance.

Saini discussed several key issues in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack at a high-level meeting held at Haryana Civil Secretariat here Friday. He condemned the gruesome Pahalgam attack, in which several innocent lives were lost, and stated that such acts could not be tolerated.

“In line with the directions issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, chief minister Saini announced that April 27, 2025, is the deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave Haryana,” a government spokesperson said.

However, this deadline will be extended to April 29 for those holding medical visas. These timelines will not be applicable on Pakistani nationals holding long-term, diplomatic, or official visas.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure that the above directions are implemented in letter and spirit. He also reviewed the law and order situation in the state and made it clear that anyone who attempts to disrupt peace in the state will be dealt with firmly.