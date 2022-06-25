Ensure transparent election to managing panels of co-op societies: SAD MLA to Mann
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha, Manpreet Singh Ayali, on the second day of the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue of malpractices in the election of managing committees of milk and agricultural cooperative societies.
He said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is sincerely thinking about reforms, then they should end political influence in these societies and bring forward people associated with these sectors.
He said that in the recent past, the administrative elections of milk and cooperative agricultural societies have been dominated by political adventurists rather than those associated with the profession due to which the benefits are not reaching farmers, particularly dairy farmers.
Ayali said the Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the issue of bringing change in politics, but nothing is visible at the ground level.
He demanded that chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann ensure that the elections of the managing committees of co-operative societies be organised in a transparent manner, free from political interference.
Congress to go for collective leadership in Karnataka polls: Parameshwara
Senior Karnataka Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday said the party will face the state assembly polls scheduled for next year under a collective leadership. “Our (state) president D K Shivakumar has said it will be collective leadership...we will go (for polls) under collective leadership,” Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Congress will face the 2023 assembly polls under Siddaramaiah (Congress Legislature Party leader) or Shivakumar's leadership.
7 foetuses found in Belagavi drain; postmortem ordered
The administration of Karnataka's Belagavi district on Saturday said that the process for conducting the postmortem on the seven aborted embryos, found in a drain, has begun and that the findings will possibly be out on Monday or Tuesday, giving more clarity on if it is a case of female foeticide. The district administration and police have already identified the medical facility responsible for the incident.
Kumaraswamy hits out at Karnataka government over renaming of BBMP wards
Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka on Saturday over the renaming of wards in Bengaluru during the delimitation process. Bommai had also announced the setting up of a commission to study the political representation of backward classes, headed by Justice Bhaktavatsala and retired IAS official CR Chikmath appointed as its member.
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
Man held for stealing laptops, mobile phones from hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals. The police recovered 7 laptops and 35 mobile phones worth ₹5.25 lakh from tVikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka The accused has been identified as Vikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka. Based on their complaint, police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage. The police searched his house and found the laptops and mobile phones.
