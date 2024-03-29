Entrepreneurs contribute significantly to country’s development: Dattatraya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday applauded the role of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the development of the country and said of the total 1.5 lakh MSME units in Haryana, more than 25,000 units are in Faridabad district alone. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India September 11: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur greets the newly appointed governor of Himachal Pradesh Bandaru Dattatraya after oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhawan, Shimla on Wednesday, September 11 2019. Photo by Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times (HT File)

Dattatraya on Thursday inaugurated a national MSME festival organised by the All-India Forum of MSMEs in Faridabad district. He said entrepreneurs contribute significantly to the country’s development and that all entrepreneurs should partner so that Faridabad industries are recognised not only in India but also globally.

He said that from artisans to start-ups in urban areas, there are various small and medium industries. “The efforts of entrepreneurs like you fuel our economy. Your contribution as job creators and taxpayers is crucial,” he said, adding that entrepreneur’s life is full of challenges.

He said that in terms of figures, the MSME sector, which accounts for 30% of the country’s total GDP and 50% of total exports, providing employment to more than 15 crore people, has become the need of the hour.

More than 7 crore MSME units have registered their enterprises at present, while almost the same number of units are yet to be registered.