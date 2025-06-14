Environmental panchayat begins from Mohali

The environmental awareness campaign “Paryavaran Panchayat”, dedicated to the protection and promotion of the environment, was launched at 9.30 am from Jain Sthanak, Phase 6, on Saturday, under the banner of Jai Madhusudan Jai Shri Krishna Foundation. Discussions were held on sustainable development, with a focus on trees, water, and plastic pollution during the campaign. (HT Photo)

The programme commenced with the chanting of the ‘Navkar Mantra’ by Suresh Kumar Jain, secretary of SS Jain Sabha, Mohali. He then invited Paryavaran sewak Prabhunath Shahi to initiate the Paryavaran Panchayat. Shahi formally inaugurated the campaign and explained its objective. He informed that over the next two months, the campaign will be run across the Tricity area, culminating in a grand Mahapanchayat in Chandigarh after consultations with all stakeholders.

Shahi shared that today’s Paryavaran Panchayat was attended by representatives from SS Jain Sabha Mohali, Gayatri Parivar, Arya Samaj, Vihangam Yoga Sansthan, Finese Institute, Sarvhitkari Sansthan, as well as industrialists, social workers, teachers, skilled homemakers, students, and representatives of various religious, social, labour, employee, business, and ex-servicemen organisations.

Personal-level discussions were held with everyone on major environmental issues and their solutions. An appeal was made to increase public participation in this welfare campaign by organising more such Paryavaran Panchayats.

All the environment enthusiasts present appreciated the public awareness campaign run by the foundation and were delighted to witness the 100% success of plantation efforts at Mahavir Vatika.

On this occasion, tree planting was also carried out with the support of Dr Subhash Chand Jain. Everyone took a pledge to plant saplings and nurture them into trees. Discussions were held on sustainable development, with a focus on trees, water, and plastic pollution. The serious impact of food adulteration on health was also highlighted.

Concerns were raised about how social environment, international tensions, and war are negatively affecting our environment, and how the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) seems to be fading. Meaningful efforts must be made from local to global levels to ensure peace and prosperity.

Attendees of the welfare-oriented Paryavaran Panchayat included Ashok Jain, Suresh Jain, Rajkumar Sharma, Charanjeet Ji, Dr Subhash Chand Jain, Dr Sunita Kumari, Deepak Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Dr Kamaljeet Kaur, Narendra Bansal, Sanjay Kumar, NK Jain, RK Kakkar, DK Jain, Umakant Tiwari, Shriram Lakhanpal, Chiranjee Lal, Vijay Kumari, Shashikant Rai, Jagdish Narang, RK Jain, TR Kaushal, Suraj Kumar, Anand Garg, Keshav Gupta, Chunnu Rai, Rajeev Ralhan, Aditya Kumar, Rajneesh Rana and other environment lovers.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Deepak Sharma, co-head of the foundation’s environmental efforts, and a special acknowledgment of Ashok Jain, president of SS Jain Sabha, Mohali.