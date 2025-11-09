Er Rashid’s son leads campaign ahead of byelection in Budgam

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday blamed the National Conference (NC) government of “rigging” the 1987 elections and pushing Kashmir into turmoil. Abrar Rashid during canvassing in Budgam assembly constituency on Saturday. (File)

“Had NC not rigged the 1987 elections, Syed Salahuddin would have been the chief minister today. The rigging changed the political landscape forever and pushed Kashmir into turmoil,” said Abrar Rashid, son of jailed Baramulla MP.

Abrar was in Budgam campaigning for party candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan, former DDC chairman of Budgam district development council. Budgam assembly constituency is slated to go to polls on November 11. In Lok Sabha polls, it was Abrar’s campaign across in Baramulla which helped Er Rashid to secure victory on the seat defeating CM Omar Abdullah with a huge margin.

Abrar further blamed Peoples Democratic Party leadership, stating that the party “brought destruction to J&K by aligning with the BJP solely for power.” “PDP’s decisions inflicted lasting damage on the political and social fabric of the region,” he said.

Targeting BJP, he said the party was responsible for deepening alienation and exploiting Kashmir’s political sensitivities. “The BJP thrives on division, not development,” he said.

Presently AIP has a lone assembly seat from Langate and party leaders are hopeful they will win this byelection. “Our candidate is strong and has done a lot of work during his tenure as DDC chairman. Also people are now fed up with traditional parties and their false promises,” AIP chief spokesperson Inam ul Nabi said. “If you vote for NC, PDP or BJP, it is the same. All three candidates belong to the same family. This is the dynasty that has controlled Budgam for 70 years.”

Inam said Omar betrayed Budgam by abandoning the seat despite securing the highest margin.

Responding to questions regarding AIP chief ,Inam said the circumstances of Er Rashid’s transfer from jail number 3 to jail number 1: “Engineer Rashid had filed a formal complaint against some jail authorities of jail number 3 who were taking bribes from Kashmiri prisoners. Names and amounts were formally conveyed to DG Prisons. After this, the harassment began — attacks, injuries, pressure to withdraw. He never surrendered.” He reiterated AIP’s long-standing demand for a judicial inquiry and said the promise made must now be fulfilled.