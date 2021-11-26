Erratic water supply in Dugri village: Women lead protest with ‘boliyan’, ‘dholak’

It was with vociferous boliyans and dholaks that the women of Dugri village, who are leading the protest against erratic water supply in the area, trumpeted their decision to boycott Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains in the upcoming assembly elections for failing to resolve their issue on Thursday.

The move comes a day after the residents took the area’s Congress councillor and state government to task for their lackadaisical attitude towards the water issue. The residents said that they will vote against the parties that had failed to resolve the issue of erratic water supply, which has been plaguing two streets in the area for the last 15 years, forcing them to bring water in buckets and through pipes from neighbours with submersible pumps.

The protesters alleged that the MLA had never visited the area to hear the residents’ grievances. One of the protesting women, Rupinder Kaur said,” Sometimes water is not supplied in the area for two to three days. The councillor and MLA have been elected to resolve the residents’ problems. However, MLA Bains has failed to show up in the last five years.

Komal and Navjot Kaur said they will only vote in favour of the candidate who will get the problem resolved. Congress Councillor Reet Kaur’s husband, Rupinder Sheela, had also slammed Bains for not showing up in the area during his tenure and turning a blind eye to the problems being faced by residents. ‘We are making efforts to resolve the problem, but Bains is least bothered,” Sheela had said.

Despite attempts were made to reach MLA Bains, he was not available for comments. Meanwhile LIP spokesperson, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth said that it is the duty of councillor and MC officials to streamline water supply. But if the councillor has failed to do so then the residents should submit a complaint with MLA Bains and the matter will be resolved.