Erratic water supply irks residents of Kharar’s GTB Nagar

Residents of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Kharar complain they have been struggling with erratic water supply for the past one year. They allege that despite several requests to authorities concerned, nothing has been done.

Raman Singh, a GTB Nagar resident, said, “There is no fixed time for water supply and sometimes the water is not supplied for four to five days.”

Another resident, Ajay Sood said, “The water pressure is always low, so the overhead tanks don’t get filled. Even during power cuts, water supply is affected. We have reached out to the authorities several times, but in vain.”

