 Erratic water supply irks residents of Kharar's GTB Nagar
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Erratic water supply irks residents of Kharar’s GTB Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 09, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Residents said, there was no fixed time for water supply and sometimes the water was not supplied for four to five days; moreover, the water pressure was always low, so the overhead tanks don’t get filled

Residents of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Kharar complain they have been struggling with erratic water supply for the past one year. They allege that despite several requests to authorities concerned, nothing has been done.

When contacted, a senior officer at Kharar municipal corporation (MC), not wishing to be named, assured to look into the matter. (iStock)
Raman Singh, a GTB Nagar resident, said, “There is no fixed time for water supply and sometimes the water is not supplied for four to five days.”

Another resident, Ajay Sood said, “The water pressure is always low, so the overhead tanks don’t get filled. Even during power cuts, water supply is affected. We have reached out to the authorities several times, but in vain.”

When contacted, a senior officer at Kharar municipal corporation (MC), not wishing to be named, assured to look into the matter.

Erratic water supply irks residents of Kharar's GTB Nagar

Thursday, May 09, 2024
