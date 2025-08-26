Espionage case: Hisar court extends custody of Jyoti Malhotra till Sep 3

A Hisar court on Monday extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested in espionage case, till September 3. Police officials said that digital forensic examination of Jyoti’s mobile phone revealed extensive conversations with Ehsan-ur-Rahim Danish Ali, an officer at the Pakistani High Commission in India. (File)

Malhotra was produced before the court this time. She was arrested on May 16 from her house in Hisar.

Talking to HT over phone, her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said that Jyoti was produced before Judicial Magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar, who extended the judicial custody till September 3.

On August 14, police had submitted 2,500 pages of chargesheet against Jyoti. The police sources said that there is sufficient evidence against the YouTuber to establish her involvement in espionage activities.

“She had been allegedly passing secret information to Pakistani handlers for a long time and she was in regular touch with them. Initially she created content and blogs like a YouTuber but during her visit to Pakistan, she allegedly came in contact with Pakistani handlers. Jyoti had links with ISI operatives- Nasir Dhillon, Hasan Ali, Shakir and Ehsan-ur-Rahim Danish Ali, an officer at Pakistani High commission in Delhi,” said police officials.

“The police chargesheet was not handed over to her because police said that some of its pages cannot be brought in public domain due to security reasons,” he added.

Police officials said that digital forensic examination of Jyoti’s mobile phone revealed extensive conversations with Ehsan-ur-Rahim Danish Ali, an officer at the Pakistani High Commission in India.

Earlier, Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan had said that Jyoti Malhotra did not have direct access to any information related to the military or defence operations that she could have shared, but she was in touch with Pakistani officials. “They were developing her as an asset. She was in touch with other YouTube influencers. They were also in touch with public information officers. She used to go to Pakistan on sponsored trips. She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is on to establish linkages, if there are any. We are also investigating, as we have leads that other people were also involved with her,” the SP had said.

The SP said that the YouTuber had visited the Pakistani embassy and uploaded a video in March last year. “Pakistan is not a normal country for us. Attending several events with them and remaining in touch with Danish and others during the conflict period endangers the unity and sovereignty of the country,” the SP said.