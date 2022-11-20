‘Estranged husband’ arrested for shooting Bathinda woman dead

Bathinda police on Saturday arrested the ‘estranged husband’ of the 38-year-old woman who was shot dead in broad daylight near the local bus stand on November 18.

The police identified the accused as Sukhpal Singh, 25.

Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) SPS Parmar during a press conference said, “Sukhpal and Kulwinder had a family dispute. In our preliminary investigation, we also found that Sukhpal had 13 criminal cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana. Our team has recovered the .32 bore pistol and bike used in the crime. It was a licensed weapon and we are probing to know who owned it.”

Victim’s son Jobandeep Singh had named Sukhpal in his complaint to the police and the FIR was registered against under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

“Jobandeep said Sukhpal and his mother had solemnised their marriage in 2019 after his father died. Now, Sukhpal was mounting pressure on the victim to divorce him,” a police official privy to the investigation said. However, the police found no evidence to corroborate the marriage claim.