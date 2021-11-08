Everyone should hold religious events inside places of worship: Vij

Amid protests by right-wing groups in Gurugram against offering of ‘namaz’ in the open, Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that everyone should hold religious events inside places of worship.

“Regardless of any religion, organisers of events taking place in open spaces should take permission from the administration else such programmes should be avoided,” he added.

On October 29, several activists of right-wing groups were detained after they protested at a designated prayer site in Sector 12 of the Millennium City.

Later, Muslim leaders decided to withdraw performing ‘namaz’ in open spaces to avoid any confrontation and submitted a memorandum to the administration in this regard.

Last week, on the occasion of ‘Govardhan’ puja, some Hindu groups organised rituals at the same site, where protests had taken place, which was also attended by Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

‘Farmers don’t want to talk’

As the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Delhi borders complete almost a year and the impasse over the contentious three farm laws continues, SKM leader Rakesh Tikait has given an ultimatum to the central government to repeal the laws by November 26 or the protests will be intensified.

On this, Vij claimed that the government has invited farmers for talks several times, but “they don’t want to engage in a conversation due to some unknown reasons”.

Haryana has turned into an epicentre of the farmers’ stir with two out of three primary protest sites on the Delhi borders fall in the Haryana territory.

Leaders of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance are already facing wrath of the protesters at every public event they attend, even in their own constituency.

Recently, former minister and BJP leader Manish Grover was allegedly held captive inside a temple in Rohtak for hours, while BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra had to face farmers’ ire in Hisar where windshield of his car was also smashed during a scuffle.