EWS to get rebate for opening VITA booths, says Haryana chief minister

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said a special rebate will be given to the economically backward sections for opening Vita booths at public places under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MAPUY). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that under the Sanjha Dairy Scheme, teams will be formed at the village level and institutions will be registered. (ANI File)

Khattar, who was presiding over a meeting of the additional deputy commissioner-cum-citizen resource information officers, said that counselling for Antyodaya Utthan Melas will start from April 2 at the village level.

Representatives of private companies will also be included in these fairs.

He said that MAPUY is an ambitious and continuous programme whose main objective is to uplift the Antyodaya families. “It aims to connect with the common citizens to raise their standard of living. For the success of this programme, necessary arrangements should be made on a large scale; ensuring that it reaches the maximum number of people,” he said. A new scheme will also be prepared to promote e-rickshaws for which loans will be made available.

The chief minister said that priority will be given to families with income less than ₹1 lakh for giving benefits of Antyodaya Parivar Yojana. “If applicants from families with income up to ₹1 lakh do not come under this scheme, then it should be increased to ₹1.80 lakh,” he said adding that the number of Harhith stores should be increased to 5,000

He further said that under the Sanjha Dairy Scheme, teams will be formed at the village level and institutions will be registered. Under this, the land will also be arranged on lease for those who do not have land available for building sheds for livestock.

Small traders to get CA certificate

The traders having annual turnover below ₹20 lakh will get a CA certificate free of cost from the chartered accountants empanelled with the state government, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday. Addressing the members of the Haryana traders welfare board, Khattar said small traders require a CA certificate for their GST registration and to get it they have to pay some amount. He said in 2019, the state government had launched Mukhyamantri Vyapari Shatipurti Yojana to give insurance benefits to traders having an annual turnover of up to ₹1.50 crore.

DAYALU yojana launched

The chief minister launched the DAYALU yojana to provide financial assistance. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance in case of death (natural or accidental) or permanent disability in respect of a member of a family having an annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh. In his 2023-24 budget estimates, Khattar announced this scheme.