Ex Congress minister Sudhir Sharma skips HP annual plan meet

Discontent within the ruling Congress party in Himachal appears to be on the rise as form former urban development minister Sudhir Sharma, a four-time legislator, skipped Tuesday’s session of the annual plan meeting convened by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This comes a day after Sujanpur MLA Rajender Rana remained conspicuous by his absence at a crucial meeting. Former Congress minister Sudhir Sharma (HT File)

Sharma, who previously held the position of urban development minister in Virbhadra Singh’s cabinet, cited concerns about the state’s finances and said he had opted to submit his priorities online to the planning department.

“At the time when the state finances are not good, I thought I will enlist my priorities online to the planning department. I preferred to save travelling expenses,” Sharma said.

Sharma, who was expecting a cabinet berth, was overlooked by the party high command. Senior Congress leader Chaudhary Chander Kumar was inducted as a minister and Sukhu appointed first-time legislator RS Bali as the vice-chairperson of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation with a cabinet rank.

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal and Palampur MLA Ashish Butail were appointed chief parliamentary secretaries and about a month ago, Yadavinder Goma was inducted in the cabinet.

Sharma’s vocal criticism of his own government’s functioning and his expressions of resentment on various occasions have fuelled speculation of tensions within the party.

In Tuesday’s session with MLAs from Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu, Sukhu sought suggestions on vital issues, including the state’s development policy, financial resource mobilisation, economy, administration enhancement, self-employment and employment generation.

Addressing concerns about uneven regional development in urban areas under municipal corporations, Sukhu announced the government’s initiative to seek priorities from MLAs for funding under the urban infrastructure development fund. He urged each MLA to propose five priorities, encompassing schemes related to roads, bridges, minor irrigation, rural drinking water/sewage, electric buses, and charging stations.